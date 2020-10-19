 Skip to main content
LETTER: Another Friend of Libraries
LETTER: Another Friend of Libraries

LTE

SARA LAIR

CEDAR FALLS -- Oct. 18-24 is National Friends of the Libraries Week. The Friends of the Cedar Falls Library raises funds for the library through its used book store, the Book Nook, and membership dues. Some areas of support throughout the years include children’s and adult programming, books for school children, new furniture and equipment for the library and volunteer services to support the mission of the library.

The Friends are always looking for new members. It is easy to join: Just log on to https://cedarfallslibrary.org/friends-of-cedar-falls-public-library/ for membership information.

Joining Friends is a great way to give back to our community!

