LETTER: Animal Farm
LETTER: Animal Farm

LTE

JOE TEETZEN

DENVER -- Looking back 10 months ago, all Americans enjoyed the freedoms that made this the greatest country on Earth. Since then this country has been bogged down with government mandates and violence, and seems like it will get worse in the next administration. Anyone who's read George Oewell's novel "Animal Farm" should be able to understand and correlate the farm animals with the leaders in Washington, establishing laws and then modifying them to serve their special interest. Still haven't quite figured out which one of our new regime is the farm's self-proclaimed leader Napoleon, but I suspect he might be living on Martha's Vineyard. In the end they'll all look alike.

