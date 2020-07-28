Letter: Anarchy in the USA?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MELISSA HESTON

CEDAR FALLS -- One Nation PAC is currently running a pro-Ernst ad using despicable fearmongering tactics from the 1950s. One Nation and Joni Ernst want us to fear the “anarchists” that, in their view, are apparently overrunning our cities. This is just plain silly. There is a single group of political protesters in Portland, Oregon, not hordes of anarchists roaming our streets.

One Nation PAC is dedicated not to democracy or our constitutionally guaranteed civil rights, but to maintaining a Republican majority in the Senate. Republicans use fearmongering in the 1950s when Joe McCarthy claimed communists were overrunning our government. Now, One Nation would have us fear “anarchists.”

Sen. Ernst has started legislation to defund cities who chose to deal with “anarchists” in ways she and One Nation don’t like. She’s more concerned about this tiny group of people in Portland than with COVID-19, an 11% unemployment rate, police brutality, the decimation of voting rights, climate change, or even the exploding U.S. deficit.

Iowa and the nation have far bigger challenges than a local issue in Portland, Oregon. Ernst needs to focus on our nation’s real problems, not fearmongering or legislation to address a nonproblem.

