Letter: An election prayer

Please give us a president that loves our country and everything it stands for. Please give us a president who respects you as the one true God. Please give us a president who will, with your help, restore the nation to its former glory, the way you created her. Please help us to respect what you have given to us and not take anything for granted ever again. Please God, weaken the evil and strengthen the good, both within and without. May our eyes be opened in Jesus’ name, amen.