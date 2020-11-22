 Skip to main content
LETTER: An arrogant epistle
LTE

STEVE HARRICK

CRESCO -- In response to Iowa pastors opposition to wearing a mask, not withstanding all the 'whereas' -- I find the arrogance of these pastors appalling, specifically, and I quote: "to direct our churchmen to ignore her." This reeks of chauvinism, bordering on misogyny.

Are there no churchwomen in your congregations?

P.S. My wife is a pastor, and I affectionately refer to her as "Preacher Lady."

