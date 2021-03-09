LETTER: America will remember 1-6-21

What is it with the Republicans? As a party they yet claim the election was stolen, a dishonorable attack on our Capitol ignored, insurrectionists backed. 500,000 dead Americans of COVID-19, yet the denying and slow response of the former administration caused 40% of those deaths. 300 Americans die every day of gun violence thanks to perverted view of the 2nd Amendment. 100% of Republicans oppose a $15-an-hour minimum wage, keeping their boot on the throat of the American worker.