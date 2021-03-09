LETTER: America will remember 1-6-21

What is it with the Republicans? As a party they yet claim the election was stolen, a dishonorable attack on our Capitol ignored, insurrectionists backed. 500,000 dead Americans of COVID-19, yet the denying and slow response of the former administration caused 40% of those deaths. 300 Americans die every day of gun violence thanks to perverted view of the 2nd Amendment. 100% of Republicans oppose a $15-an-hour minimum wage, keeping their boot on the throat of the American worker.
Must they be reminded you were elected to represent the people and not some political party that has gone off the tracks?
We remember Pearl Harbor. We will remember 1-6-21.
Bob Black, Waterloo