WALTER BROWN
CEDAR FALLS -- Attention Cedar Falls citizen: This is to inform you what you may not know. The ambulance provided by MercyOne in Cedar Falls will not be housed in the new Public Safety building. At the ribbon cutting I asked a council member why, and he responded that MercyOne provides our city with the service and they have been offered a spot there but have so far declined.
I sent the mayor and all council members an email and the replies I got back said pretty much the same.
A few weeks ago I called 911 for my wife. I called three times before the ambulance got here. It was close to 30 minutes before they arrived. I rode the ambulance and asked the driver what took so long and the answer given was they were held up in traffic at Viking and 58.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls has two ambulances. One is stationed at the hospital and the other in the industrial park. That to me, is not a smart move by MercyOne or the city. Does someone have to die before you folks get it together?
I would propose the city take the ambulance service from MercyOne and return it to the great firefighters that have nothing to do. That was a joke, the part of having nothing to do.
If the city has no say in the matter, they should have.
Editor's Note: MercyOne responds: MercyOne offers three ambulances to the city of Cedar Falls - two trucks provide 24-hour coverage and a third truck for 12 hours. Additional units are available in Waterloo that are available if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.