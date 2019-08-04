SHERRY MURPHY
WATERLOO -- I must disagree with the letter July 24 about ambulance service. Why don't we call it the three Rs -- railroads, road construction and rural areas.
All of these are beyond emergency management's control. They shouldn't be on them like this. Please.
