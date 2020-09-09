LETTER: All lives matter

WATERLOO — Reviewing a letter written by Marlon Micou in the Aug. 17 Letters to the Editor, I agree and I’m sure most of us agree that police brutality is not acceptable. However, when a suspect resists an arresting officer or officers he or she is subjecting themselves to an ugly situation which often does become tragic. Perhaps if you would review the whole police cam video which is available on YouTube (at least until the liberal regulators remove it), you will see Mr. Floyd would not cooperate with police during this confrontation. Floyd was not at all innocent here. In addition to that, (Colin) Kaepaernick’s disrespectful actions have nothing to do with social justice. Kaepernick loves attention, and he got it from people like you and the twisted liberal media. As far as racism, anytime you feel you have to add a color in front of “lives matter” you are the racist.