Letter: Air quality

SABINE MARTIN
CEDAR FALLS -- Last year, my family hosted an exchange student from Taiwan. When we picked her up from the airport and she looked at the blue sky in Iowa, she was shocked. “This is so different from my city,” she said, comparing it to the smog in her home. Although it seemed like an improvement to her, Iowa has its own problems with air quality, many of which aren’t visible to the naked eye. Fine particulate matter from sources like vehicles and power plants is responsible for more than 100,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a memorandum that would put key protections of our national environmental regulations on the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic. My exchange student is back in Taiwan now, where air quality is visibly worse. I fear that if we roll back regulations, we will end up with smoggy air that will leave future generations of Iowans shocked at the sight of a clear blue sky, like my exchange student was. If EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler will not rescind this policy immediately, I urge Iowans to call on Senators Ernst and Grassley speak out against this irresponsible EPA action.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!