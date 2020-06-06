Letter: Air quality

CEDAR FALLS -- Last year, my family hosted an exchange student from Taiwan. When we picked her up from the airport and she looked at the blue sky in Iowa, she was shocked. “This is so different from my city,” she said, comparing it to the smog in her home. Although it seemed like an improvement to her, Iowa has its own problems with air quality, many of which aren’t visible to the naked eye. Fine particulate matter from sources like vehicles and power plants is responsible for more than 100,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year.