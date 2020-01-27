Letter: Ag practices

BUCKINGHAM -- Agriculture is under attack like never before in recent months. Dairy and livestock is at the forefront of this constant misinformation struggle between producers and consumers. Starbucks Corp. recently took a blow to the downtrodden dairy industry calling for a reduction in dairy products. While the consumer in the end is the driving factor for demand, we need to consider how these misinformed and fear driven ideas are affecting small family farms and small communities. As consumers, we must look past fear and understand farmers have the consumers best interest in mind. Don’t be afraid to reach out to local farmers on social media or in public and ask questions.