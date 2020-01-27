Letter: Ag practices

CORDT HOLUB
BUCKINGHAM -- Agriculture is under attack like never before in recent months. Dairy and livestock is at the forefront of this constant misinformation struggle between producers and consumers. Starbucks Corp. recently took a blow to the downtrodden dairy industry calling for a reduction in dairy products. While the consumer in the end is the driving factor for demand, we need to consider how these misinformed and fear driven ideas are affecting small family farms and small communities. As consumers, we must look past fear and understand farmers have the consumers best interest in mind. Don’t be afraid to reach out to local farmers on social media or in public and ask questions.
As a young family farmer, I ask for other farmers to do their part and inform consumers in away possible the benefits of current agricultural practices not only on the environment, but also health benefits of today’s agricultural products. Iowa is a leading state for ag products helping drive our strong economy. Iowa’s citizens should stand hand in hand with farmers and work together to build trust in what we do.