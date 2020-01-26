Letter: Ag economy

PAM JOHNSON

FLOYD -- With the Iowa caucuses quickly approaching, Jan. 14’s Democratic debate in Des Moines was a chance for us to hear what each candidate on stage had to say about strengthening rural communities and agriculture in Iowa. One item that jumped out was Senator Klobuchar’s comments about the Iowa ethanol workers who lost jobs due to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “secret waivers to oil companies.”

Iowa leaders pushed for a fix, but in 2019, this administration’s EPA issued a rule that doesn’t uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard as originally promised to real people and jobs in rural America.

The EPA was to reallocate biofuels volumes from the 85 small refinery exemptions (SREs) granted over the past three years. Those SREs favored the oil industry and effectively led to the closing or shuttering of ethanol and biodiesel plants. They also put many good people out of work. Those refinery exemptions destroyed 1.5 billion bushels of corn demand and eliminated the use of 4 billion gallons of renewable fuels.

The beliefs and actions of our elected officials matter. We need a president in the White House and leaders in Congress who will restore certainty to the ag economy and promote homegrown renewable fuels.

