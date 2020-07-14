Letter: Adults, stand up to racism

Adults, step up

CEDAR FALLS -- As a mother, I cannot express the sadness and anger I feel about hate speech that was thrown at athlete Jeremiah Chapman at a Waverly-Shell Rock baseball game. Chapman, a African-American student from Charles City High School was the recipient of racial slurs and hate speech from a group of Waverly-Shell Rock fans. Why didn’t the umpire take charge and stop the game to throw these people out?

Why was the game allowed to continue with these people still attending? Charles City Superintendent and Athletic Director Mike Fisher should be doing more than “discuss this and how to move forward” This is something that happens pervasively in society that students of color have to deal with everywhere. Waverly has been dealing with it to the best of its ability, said The Courier on July 5. Spoken true from a position of white privilege. Why defund Waverly-Shell Rock? Get real. Defend your student. This trauma will be carried by Chapman for the rest of his life. These white hecklers should be arrested for inflicting trauma on a child, ordered to do community service in the black community so they can walk in Jeremiah Chapman’s shoes.