LETTER: Ads nauseam
LETTER: Ads nauseam

JEWEL COOPER

WATERLOO -- Could someone please give me some concrete facts that prove that running negative political ads that disparage the opponent’s credibility and morals or that take a recording of an opponent’s voice saying something out of context of the current criticism is actually informative, educative and attracts votes for the candidate making the charges? After awhile they all sounded the same -- yes, even when they were aired over and over and over again ad nauseam! After I’ve done my own fact-checking, I really don’t feel the need to hear the same commercial ever again! And couldn’t something more constructive be done with all the money it takes for political advertising?

