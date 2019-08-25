{{featured_button_text}}

KRISTY GARDNER

Cedar Bend Humane Society

WATERLOO --- Aug. 17 was National Clear the Shelter Day. Animal shelters nationwide worked to find loving homes for animals that have been abandoned or surrendered to shelters. The Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS), located in Waterloo, hosted a Clear the Shelter weekend on Aug. 17-18. A huge thank you to the sponsors who covered the adoption fees of 55 pets.

In just two days 74 animals, (51 cats and 23 dogs) found the loving homes they deserve. Thank you to our sponsors, dedicated staff and volunteers, and to the community for opening your homes and hearts to these animals. The love between an animal and its owner(s) is immeasurable and has an impact on the health of individuals and the community as a whole! We are forever grateful to the love, friendship, and support of our community. Your generosity is vital in bettering lives.

“The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man!” -- Charles Darwin

