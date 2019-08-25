KRISTY GARDNER
Cedar Bend Humane Society
WATERLOO --- Aug. 17 was National Clear the Shelter Day. Animal shelters nationwide worked to find loving homes for animals that have been abandoned or surrendered to shelters. The Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS), located in Waterloo, hosted a Clear the Shelter weekend on Aug. 17-18. A huge thank you to the sponsors who covered the adoption fees of 55 pets.
You have free articles remaining.
In just two days 74 animals, (51 cats and 23 dogs) found the loving homes they deserve. Thank you to our sponsors, dedicated staff and volunteers, and to the community for opening your homes and hearts to these animals. The love between an animal and its owner(s) is immeasurable and has an impact on the health of individuals and the community as a whole! We are forever grateful to the love, friendship, and support of our community. Your generosity is vital in bettering lives.
“The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man!” -- Charles Darwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.