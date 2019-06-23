RON SPEARS
WATERLOO --- The articles in the June 14 Courier --- Waterloo pastor calls for action on racial divide and Man calls for action on racial employment --- address the high rate of unemployment for blacks in the Waterloo community. The solution to this high rate unemployment is simple (not all of this smoke screen of ideas).
Businesses need to hire blacks! I needed a secretary. I interview several. A black woman applied who said she had been to secretarial school and could not get a job. She was moping floors at the hospital. I hired her. She was a good secretary. When I left she left and got a job at a tech company.
The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce (businesses) need to address its racism and step up and solve the problem. Hire people of color! That is not difficult and does not need a community to study the problem.
