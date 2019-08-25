{{featured_button_text}}

DARLENE PITTS

EVANSDALE -- In Evansdale, we have a library, grocery store, pet grooming, hardware store, beauty shop and several gas stations.

How about an American restaurant and Dollar Tree store?

 

