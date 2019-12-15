{{featured_button_text}}

ANDREW WEISS

WATERLOO --- Regarding Dan Davis' letter Dec. 7 on the father of Cain in the Bible: I don't know which Bible you are using, but Genesis 3:15-16 in my Bible reads: "And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”

" To the woman he said, 'I will make your pains in childbearing very severe; with painful labor you will give birth to children. Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you.'"

Now in Genesis 4:1, it says, "Adam  made love to his wife Eve, and she became pregnant and gave birth to Cain. She said, 'With the help of the Lord I have brought forth a man.'"

The others do not say anything about Adam or whoever you think was Cain's father.

