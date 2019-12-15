ANDREW WEISS
WATERLOO --- Regarding Dan Davis' letter Dec. 7 on the father of Cain in the Bible: I don't know which Bible you are using, but Genesis 3:15-16 in my Bible reads: "And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”
" To the woman he said, 'I will make your pains in childbearing very severe; with painful labor you will give birth to children. Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you.'"
You have free articles remaining.
Now in Genesis 4:1, it says, "Adam made love to his wife Eve, and she became pregnant and gave birth to Cain. She said, 'With the help of the Lord I have brought forth a man.'"
The others do not say anything about Adam or whoever you think was Cain's father.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.