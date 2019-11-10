PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO --- Much of the country, particularly taxpayers, must be teetering on the brink of nausea, thanks exclusively to 'Club Congress.' "We the people" should expect infrastructure improvements, fairness in taxation, resolution to decades-old dysfunctional immigration processes, seamless integrity of elections, an ethical and competent government that solves obvious problems facing Americans.
We're getting none of these essentials, and Congress is squarely responsible. Yet congressional members run for our country's CEO position with inexplicable promises of more falsely free perks, while legislating nothing to improve productivity or reduce costs. Their pitches are but grandiose, pandering egomania, noting these candidates apportion absolutely zero responsibility for debt and unresolved issues to the very Congress they inhabit. What detestable hypocrites.
Congress's reprehensible and irresponsible tax system enables billionaire Bezos/Amazon to pay zero federal income tax, while middle-class citizens foot the bills. U.S. Tax Code could not be more unfair. Ask each candidate their specific initiatives to eradicate this cronyism enabled by Congress - their silence will be deafening. These 'candidates' are clearly more problem than solution. And we're discovering that outsiders can be vastly superior to incumbents in addressing our most pressing issues.
