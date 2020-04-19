Letter: Acts of kindness

LINDA TAYLOR
CEDAR FALLS -- A couple of days ago I left a note for my newspaper carrier, along with a small gift card, to let him know how much I appreciate his exceptional service. His sweet thank you note, telling me that he really could use the help with gas and groceries, touched my heart.
I'm requesting that if you're financially able, please consider assisting the people who are hurting so much at this challenging time. A gift card for your newspaper or mail carriers, or a generous tip to the delivery drivers, could go a long way.
If we all did a little bit extra, it could add up to be a big blessing for our neighbors who need and deserve the help. Thanks!
