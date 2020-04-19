Letter: Acts of kindness

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINDA TAYLOR

CEDAR FALLS -- A couple of days ago I left a note for my newspaper carrier, along with a small gift card, to let him know how much I appreciate his exceptional service. His sweet thank you note, telling me that he really could use the help with gas and groceries, touched my heart.

I'm requesting that if you're financially able, please consider assisting the people who are hurting so much at this challenging time. A gift card for your newspaper or mail carriers, or a generous tip to the delivery drivers, could go a long way.

If we all did a little bit extra, it could add up to be a big blessing for our neighbors who need and deserve the help. Thanks!