DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP --- Critics of scientists who tell us that the world’s climate is warming as a result of the emissions of carbon dioxide like to point out that past dire predictions did not happen. One often mentioned was the prediction in the 1970s that a decade of cooling temperatures could continue and cause severe climate consequences. It is important to note that there were other studies at the same time that predicted global warming. The result of these conflicting predictions led to many studies of the atmosphere. This research, and the development of super computers to more accurately model the atmosphere and climate, brought us to today’s understanding of climate change.
There was also a past prediction that acid rain would cause lakes to become acidic and lifeless. The federal government responded by passing the Clean Air Act that substantially reduced the emissions of acid causing pollutants. This allowed lakes to mostly recover.
A third prediction of mass starvation was averted at the last minute by the work of Norman Borlaug and others that brought about the green revolution of increased yields.
Action and not denial reduced past dire predictions. We need action and not denial to address climate change.
