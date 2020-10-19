LETTER: ACA and the pandemic

MARICA BUTTGEN

WATERLOO -- Given the ever increasing COVID numbers and the unrelenting damage that coronavirus has done to seniors, families, workers and the economy, it’s appalling to see President Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst are more focused on ramming a Supreme Court nominee through instead of actually dealing with the crisis at hand. Ernst and Trump have told families like mine that we don’t matter. That our safety doesn’t matter in the middle of this deadly pandemic.

Why are they rushing a nominee through just weeks before the election? Because Nov. 10th the Supreme Court will be deciding the fate of the Affordable Care Act. If overturned, it would eliminate health care for millions and erase jobs while giving huge tax breaks to the rich. Ernst is practically giddy about it and is ready to rush confirmation of the GOP’s latest anti-ACA judge.

That’s terrible news for people with pre-existing conditions. Before the ACA it would have been impossible to get coverage, much less affordable coverage, with a pre-existing condition. If the ACA is overturned by the Supreme Court, insurance corporations will be able to rip away working people’s health care in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 217,000 Americans.

