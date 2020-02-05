Letter: Abuse of power

RUSSELL BROADWAY

WATERLOO -- It is no surprise that the do-nothing Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will once again do nothing to check Donald Trump’s abuse of power. In essence, what the GOP will have done in acquitting Trump is to march in lockstep with someone who lies, cheats and obstructs instead of defending the Constitution.

In other countries, colluding with a foreign power to undermine democracy would be considered treason and someone could be executed for this.

When the founders wrote the constitution separating powers of government, the exact person they had in mind to limit the powers of was someone like Donald Trump. Once he is acquitted, does anyone think Trump won’t do the same thing again? Why not? He got away with it in 2016, and again last year.

Unchecked corruption breeds more corruption. Presidents used to be someone that younger people looked up to. What is Trump’s message? That it is OK to lie, cheat, steal, commit obstruction and abuse of power, use profanity, send out childish tweets full of errors, and be a racist and sexist? There isn’t much grand in the Grand Old Party. The GOP now stands for Gutless Obstructionist Party hacks.

