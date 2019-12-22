MARK PRIEST
WATERLOO ---The intellectual dishonesty of Fred Abraham’s Dec 15 column is astonishing. To call into question the integrity of our honorable Iowa senators is quite ironic while intentionally misleading the Courier readers. I am sure that Fred is well aware of Joe Biden’s quid pro quo by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loans to Ukraine (reference the famous SOB video clip) unless they fired the prosecutor that was investigating Burisma, the energy company that laundered payments to Hunter Biden via Rosemont Seneca Bohai.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats are attempting to impeach our president for asking the new Ukranian president to help “us” investigate Joe Biden’s bribery when he was the vice president of the U.S. It is surprising that the Courier editorial staff published this incredibly misleading Abraham column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.