MARK PRIEST

WATERLOO ---The intellectual dishonesty of Fred Abraham’s Dec 15 column is astonishing. To call into question the integrity of our honorable Iowa senators is quite ironic while intentionally misleading the Courier readers. I am sure that Fred is well aware of Joe Biden’s quid pro quo by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loans to Ukraine (reference the famous SOB video clip) unless they fired the prosecutor that was investigating Burisma, the energy company that laundered payments to Hunter Biden via Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

Democrats are attempting to impeach our president for asking the new Ukranian president to help “us” investigate Joe Biden’s bribery when he was the vice president of the U.S. It is surprising that the Courier editorial staff published this incredibly misleading Abraham column.

