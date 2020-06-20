Letter: About voting
0 comments

Letter: About voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOLYNN MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- To vote is a great responsibility, whether you do it in person or by mail.

Everyone should have to be registered and have a proper ID. Either a valid driver's license, or state issued ID.

The way to stop frauds is to put these safeguards in place. To vote means you're legal citizen of this country.

I can't cash a check without an ID. We spend millions of dollars on many different programs, to do this and get a card in all eligible voters would minimal compared to other programs that have been implemented. If you're against this then you really don't care; you just want to complain, and not fix the problems that do exist.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News