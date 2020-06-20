Letter: About voting

LOLYNN MENUEY
EVANSDALE -- To vote is a great responsibility, whether you do it in person or by mail.
Everyone should have to be registered and have a proper ID. Either a valid driver's license, or state issued ID.
The way to stop frauds is to put these safeguards in place. To vote means you're legal citizen of this country.
I can't cash a check without an ID. We spend millions of dollars on many different programs, to do this and get a card in all eligible voters would minimal compared to other programs that have been implemented. If you're against this then you really don't care; you just want to complain, and not fix the problems that do exist.
