STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO --- In the wake of the recent killings in Ohio and Texas, there was palpable outrage. “Do something!” was the frequent call for government action. Moral outrage is a good thing, provided it’s consistent. Here’s a thought.
In America, an unborn child is executed by abortion at the staggering rate of more than 100 per hour, every single day. Imagine the media outrage if our justice system executed convicted murderers at such a bloody pace. Going further, if a woman is raped and becomes pregnant, her rapist gets sentenced to free housing, free meals, free health care. If that same woman requests an abortion, the baby, wholly innocent of the rape, gets capital punishment. The heartless monster lives. The baby is killed. In what rational universe is that not a bastardization of justice? Why does this not trigger moral outrage?
Mother Teresa warned: “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, killings, of wars, or of hatred….If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other?” Her simple, prophetic words carry more moral weight than all newspaper editorials or political speeches combined in explaining the root causes of violence in America.
