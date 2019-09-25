{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO --- This story will get scant, if any, attention from pro-abortion news outlets, so I’ll do their work for them. The preserved remains of 2,246 aborted babies were recently found in the Illinois home garage of abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who ran a lucrative abortion business in South Bend, Ind., for many years, where he enjoyed the support of its mayor, Pete Buttigieg.

“Mayor Pete” has said we may never know when human life begins. Oh please. He knows better. As writer Peggy Noonan recently pointed out: “We know when life begins. Everyone who ever bought a pack of condoms knows when life begins.”

Is this “who we are?” When did killing a baby become a “medical” decision, or “health care?” What “choice” was given to any of those 2,246 undeniably human victims before their painful dismemberment? How did doctors become social executioners?

Like you, they had beating hearts, their own unique DNA and gender. They felt pain. Those are undeniable, empirically proven, scientific facts, not religious dogma. He kept 2,246 dead, aborted babies on his property, for God’s sake! Why? My guess, to harvest their body parts for sale. There is a precedent. Does that ring a bell, Planned Parenthood?

