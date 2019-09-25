STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO --- This story will get scant, if any, attention from pro-abortion news outlets, so I’ll do their work for them. The preserved remains of 2,246 aborted babies were recently found in the Illinois home garage of abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who ran a lucrative abortion business in South Bend, Ind., for many years, where he enjoyed the support of its mayor, Pete Buttigieg.
“Mayor Pete” has said we may never know when human life begins. Oh please. He knows better. As writer Peggy Noonan recently pointed out: “We know when life begins. Everyone who ever bought a pack of condoms knows when life begins.”
You have free articles remaining.
Is this “who we are?” When did killing a baby become a “medical” decision, or “health care?” What “choice” was given to any of those 2,246 undeniably human victims before their painful dismemberment? How did doctors become social executioners?
Like you, they had beating hearts, their own unique DNA and gender. They felt pain. Those are undeniable, empirically proven, scientific facts, not religious dogma. He kept 2,246 dead, aborted babies on his property, for God’s sake! Why? My guess, to harvest their body parts for sale. There is a precedent. Does that ring a bell, Planned Parenthood?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.