WATERLOO --- Did anyone else notice that Erin Crane (June 30) said I was citing erroneous sources to misconstrue data on abortions even though my source was the Planned Parenthood annual reports from 1993 and 2018?
She never really responds to my statements, but simply tries to defend Planned Parenthood. She credited Planned Parenthood for "a drop in the abortion rate of over half at its height in 1990.” In fact, as my letter stated from Planned Parenthood’s own sources, they did only 129,000 abortions in 1993 and 332,757 in 2018. So even as the abortion numbers go down, Planned Parenthood does more. It’s their cash cow.
Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood, said, ”The last thing I would want is people to get the impression that we are backing off of our core services. What we will always be here to do is provide abortion access.”
Talking about their other services is a way to distract us from the abortion issue. Even if it was only 3% of their business, it’s not OK. If a restaurant poisoned 3% of their customers would it be OK?
By talking about abortion as “women’s health” we are hiding the truth. Get informed at: https://www.abortionprocedures.com/
