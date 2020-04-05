Letter: Abortion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- Infant Melissa Oden was aborted by saline injection, then set aside for disposal. Two nurses witnessed her gasping for breath. They transported her to a hospital, where she was given appropriate post-natal care. Today, she owns a master’s degree in social work. God grant those nurses their eternal wings.

My thanks to Sen. Joni Ernst, who co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which sought to federally require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortions as they would those born in normal delivery rooms. Let’s be clear. To leave a baby who survives a botched abortion to die on a cold surgical table is textbook infanticide.

The Washington Post reported: “All but three Democrats voted against a procedural motion on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the Senate, denying it the necessary 60 votes to proceed.” It was a wink to infanticide. My Democrat Party once championed defending our most defenseless.

America will survive COVID-19. But any nation which sanctions infanticide already has one foot in the grave. Indeed, it has chosen its path of collective death. And, unlike the case of COVID-19, there exists no medicinal cocktail to treat America’s suicidal pact with cultural rot.

