Letter: Abortion

Students learn in biology class that human life begins at conception. We learned that the spermatozoa from the male and the ova (egg) from the female no longer exist after they have joined together in fertilization. There is no longer that spermatozoa nor that ova. Once fertilization is successful the cell is now a zygote and as it multiplies over eight weeks, it becomes an embryo which grows for another eight weeks to become a fetus which continues to develop until birth when we call it an infant, then a toddler, then a teen and finally an adult.