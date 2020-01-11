Letter: Abortion

EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY -- Every year, every decade and every century, we try to learn from our mistakes. One lethal mistake was the Roe v Wade decision by the Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973.
Students learn in biology class that human life begins at conception. We learned that the spermatozoa from the male and the ova (egg) from the female no longer exist after they have joined together in fertilization. There is no longer that spermatozoa nor that ova. Once fertilization is successful the cell is now a zygote and as it multiplies over eight weeks, it becomes an embryo which grows for another eight weeks to become a fetus which continues to develop until birth when we call it an infant, then a toddler, then a teen and finally an adult.
May the year 2020 be the year that we, as a civilized society experience the epiphany of the miracle of human life from conception and expunge legal abortion from our vocabulary. And, amend the Iowa Constitution to declare that abortion is not a guaranteed right in our state.