ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- In response to Kie Maas' letter June 23, I can also cite erroneous sources whose author’s goal is to misconstrue data to support the intent to shut down Planned Parenthood, but my concerns lie with lowering the abortion rate instead of a political agenda.
The CDC has reported a drop in the abortion rate of over half at its height in 1990. This drop is clearly correlated with the increase in birth control options, funding and education for birth control, and birth control mandates in insurance. Planned Parenthood services break down to 49% STD testing, 27% contraception, and 3.4% abortions. Being that Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of birth control in the U.S., they have been a huge contributor to lowering the abortion rate since the early ;90s.
Instead of twisting biased sources to continue the crusade to bring down Planned Parenthood, if your true goal is to reduce abortions, you should support Planned Parenthood for all it has done for preventing abortion. Also we can pretend human nature doesn’t exist and rely on humans to be abstinent and not enjoy sex, but this proves your head is in the sand.
