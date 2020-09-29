LETTER: Abortion is killing

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- “I feel the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, murder by the mother herself … and if we can accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?” Saints like Mother Teresa have God’s special gift, that uncanny ability to simplify what the rest of us see as “complicated” issues, calmly breaking them down into their most basic components.

We are free “to go down ten times ten thousand" roads in arguing if or when killing is a morally justified act. We are not, however, free to credibly argue that elective abortion is not killing. Pin any honest doctor down, and when pushed against the wall of their Hippocratic Oath, they will admit what we all instinctively know. Abortion kills human life in the womb. Once conceived, you became a fresh, unique, unrepeatable human life. Even the doctor who routinely performs abortion bloody well knows that basic, undeniable, biological fact.

Our world will never achieve peace until we first cease oppressing the unborn child in our midst. Our words die with us. Mother Teresa’s words have that eternal ring.

