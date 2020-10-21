LETTER: Abortion is killing

Trump delivers

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- I first heard Donald Trump speak at Electric Park in 2015. All I knew about him was he was a wealthy New York billionaire who hosted a TV show I never watched. A disillusioned lifelong Democrat, I listened.

Trump promised to secure America’s borders, grow the economy, and reduce America’s obscene trade imbalance. To cut taxes, provide school choice, and make America the largest producer and exporter of energy. To pull us from the unfair environmental regulations threatened by the goofy Paris Climate Accords, which would disadvantage American employers like John Deere, union brethren take note! To modernize our depleted military, obliterate ISIS, neuter North Korea’s sabre-rattling, cancel the dangerously naive Iran nuclear deal, and extricate us from seemingly endless wars. Promises kept, and that’s the short list.

So he’s not Mother Teresa. Who is? The guy delivers and, as he proved as a businessman, he does it “ahead of schedule, and under cost.” Would that city contractors complete their projects in such fashion! He donates his yearly salary. People mostly hate Trump for the same reasons they hate Rush Limbaugh. They never really took time to hear him out. Fortunately, I did. Trump, Ernst, Hinson and Rush, 2020.

