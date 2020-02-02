Letter: Abortion debate

LANNY SCHWARTZ

CEDAR FALLS -- Once again Iowa’s governor and legislature are out to con the pro-life vote. This time it is a promise to have a constitutional amendment that says there is no right to abortion. As they know, this is too high a bar to actually become constitutional. If by chance it did, the courts would rule it unconstitutional since the right to abortion is the law of the land. Don’t let this sham decide your vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, the Republicans first promised a constitutional amendment to ban abortion. This was also too high a bar. Then they passed laws with a poison pill in them, such as, no abortions for rape or incest. Then they blame those darn judges. But, vote for us and we'll try again and scam you once more.

Until 1980 evangelicals mostly believed that life began at birth. Then some mega preachers needed an issue that would fire up the masses and increase donations. They declared they were anti-abortion. Then followed a furious two-year period when all their literature had to be revised to include the new creed.

Pro-life is a religious issue that has no place in our law with our separation of church and state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0