Letter: Abe's tears

HAROLD FLANSCHA

DENVER -- So now we can imagine that Honest Abe is looking down with tears running down his face, thinking the Republican Party is gone. Certainly not American.

The Trump party can keep on cheating and stomp over our constitution with him being a king. Congress is dead. Abe's tears may never dry up. Trump stomped all over the Honorable John McCain before and after his death. This character hasn't a clue how to be respectful and presidential. Many countries laugh at him and America.

It is hard to believe that this do-called Congress is that dishonest. I also believe Pence, McConnell and his henchmen knew from the beginning what Trump did.

Abe Lincoln and honest citizens are in disbelief of the numbers of misinformed and dishonest, gullible people come up with garbage and untruths without conscience.

Your so-called president brags that he is responsible for the great economy and low unemployment. When he squirmed into office, he took over a very good economy and low unemployment.

