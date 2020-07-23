Letter: A scary situation
Letter: A scary situation

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- Donald Trump and the Republicans are now in the B-horror movie business: Children will die, no police, buildings burning, etc.

And now for something really scary -- 140,000 dead Americans, our nuclear-armed enemies taking aim at America, friendly countries alienated, all of this on the Trump-Republican watch. There is nothing new in the Trump-Republican hate-mongering -- Hitler and the Nazis did the same to the Jews and other minorities.

For the most part, our problems are created by Americans and need to be solved by Americans.

"A house divided against itself cannot endure."

A. Lincoln, 1858

