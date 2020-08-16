Letter: A proud legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEGGY MEGIVERN

WATERLOO -- Another cause to celebrate in August.

A few years ago, I overheard one man bemoaning to another, “It’s just not a man’s world anymore.” I silently pulled down my fist and thought, “Yes!” Women have finally been included in that world!

We have indeed come a long way since women were legally owned as property under the law. It took 70 years of petitioning an all-male Congress, enduring brutal beatings and imprisonment, before women earned the right to vote on August 26, 1920. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of this milestone, it’s worth noting the struggles of Black Hawk County’s own first female deputy sheriff. Her name was Vernita Holmquist.

Vernita was my sister. She passed away in 2014, but I remember her excitement every time she got a new credit card in her name. That was only one barrier facing divorced women in those days. She worked hard to put herself through school to break another barrier in the all-male sheriff’s department. She was happy to work with Tony Thompson, who later became sheriff, and to work in the jail for 10 years. Black Hawk County can be proud of the legacy she left behind.

