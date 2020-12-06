LETTER: A looming crisis

AL CHARLSON

WAVERLY — The stark contrast between two recent headline stories is stunning. While in communities across the country frightened, food-insecure people line up for blocks at food banks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 for the first time. COVID-19 and its associated economic disruptions have clearly impacted various groups of Americans very differently. I spent my working years as a bank trust officer. The frightening near-collapse of the financial markets in 2008 is riveted in my memory.

We did not invest in the trashy debt obligations that triggered the panic, but we were caught in the ensuing downfall. Thankfully, the outgoing Bush and incoming Obama administrations and the Federal Reserve worked cooperatively and took unprecedented measures to to stop the collapse and stabilize the markets.

The people lined up at the food banks whose jobs and small businesses have been crushed by the pandemic are also trapped in a catastrophe they did not create.

Why aren’t the outgoing Trump and incoming Biden administrations and the Federal Reserve coordinating at the highest levels to limit the damage to individuals and families? There is no way to justify the apparent lack of official concern.

