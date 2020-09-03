LETTER: A great photo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAM BERUMEZ

WATERLOO -- A big thank you to your Courier photographer, Brandon Pollock.

I just got today’s Courier, and on the front page I spotted a robin splashing in a puddle at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.

Out of all the bird’s out there, robins are my favorite.

This little guy has an expression on his face as if to say, “Mine -- all mine!”

I burst out laughing seeing this little guy!

Congrats to Brandon on a really great photo!

