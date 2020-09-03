 Skip to main content
LETTER: A great photo
LTE

PAM BERUMEZ

WATERLOO -- A big thank you to your Courier photographer, Brandon Pollock.

I just got today’s Courier, and on the front page I spotted a robin splashing in a puddle at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.

Out of all the bird’s out there, robins are my favorite.

This little guy has an expression on his face as if to say, “Mine -- all mine!”

I burst out laughing seeing this little guy!

Congrats to Brandon on a really great photo!

