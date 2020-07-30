Letter: A great educator

A great educator

WATERLOO -- First, I’ve found your “Eight over 80” series to be a great read. To keep up the theme, you should expand it to “18 over 80” because there are many more people in this age group who deserve recognition.

Second, I was delighted to find Charlene Montgomery among your nominees. I recently came across a comment that “people don’t even know who W. E. B. DuBois is,” but thanks to my minority literature class at West High way back in 1973, I not only know who he is, I have read him.