You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A great educator
0 comments

Letter: A great educator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

A great educator

MARCIA GRUVER DOYLE

WATERLOO -- First, I’ve found your “Eight over 80” series to be a great read. To keep up the theme, you should expand it to “18 over 80” because there are many more people in this age group who deserve recognition.

Second, I was delighted to find Charlene Montgomery among your nominees. I recently came across a comment that “people don’t even know who W. E. B. DuBois is,” but thanks to my minority literature class at West High way back in 1973, I not only know who he is, I have read him.

Kudos to a great educator.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News