Letter: 1776 Project

WAVERLY -- Thanks for the Courier Editorial (Sunday, Aug. 2) about the "The 1619 Project" sparking overdue conversations. It is of particular local interest, of course, because the project director is Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones. Indeed, conversations are overdue, The good news about Tom Cotton’s proposed bill to ban the project from school curricula is that it has brought more attention to it. The bad news is it is overwrought and wrong. Wouldn’t a better and more democratic way of enhancing school curricula be to require the pros and cons of both sides of arguments be considered?