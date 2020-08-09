Letter: 1776 Project

JOYCE LEE
WAVERLY -- Thanks for the Courier Editorial (Sunday, Aug. 2) about the "The 1619 Project" sparking overdue conversations. It is of particular local interest, of course, because the project director is Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones. Indeed, conversations are overdue, The good news about Tom Cotton’s proposed bill to ban the project from school curricula is that it has brought more attention to it. The bad news is it is overwrought and wrong. Wouldn’t a better and more democratic way of enhancing school curricula be to require the pros and cons of both sides of arguments be considered?
The editorial did not mention the recently initiated “1776 Project” which is directed by another Black activist, Bob Woodson. According to Wikipedia, it “is an effort by African-American historians, academics, and advocates to address alleged historical inaccuracies of the '1619 Project.'” It seems to me it would be an important addition not only to the conversation but also to school curricula, since it is also from a Black perspective.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!