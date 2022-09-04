Let's stop the finger pointing, America

Not sure about you, but I am tired of the finger pointing. The right saying it's the left, the left saying it's the right. I am tired of my country being divided. Not only by our government but by society. We divide ourselves by income, race, sex, religion, politics, etc. It’s truly sad. Why can we not just look at one another as people, as human beings? Treat one another as we wish to be treated! With love and respect.

This right vs. left, red vs. blue has to go. They are rubbing elbows at fundraisers at the end of each day, yet they get on public platforms and stir the pot to keep the 98% arguing and divided. Let’s think about it this way. Can an eagle fly with no wings or just one wing? No! The body of the eagle (the 98%) can’t fly without the right wing (1%) and the left wing (1%). Another thought, how do politicians make six figures, yet their net worths are nine figures?

It's time for a change and that time is now. Let’s get to work and truly feel like we are one nation under God, the United States of America!

Zachary John, Waterloo