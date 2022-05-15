 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Let's put deforestation in the past

As a society, we have relied on deforestation for many things like agriculture, room for expansion for houses and businesses, products such as palm oil and soy milk, and the use of wood for building and making paper. It propelled us forward for modern advancements, but there comes a time when we have to look at the pros and cons of deforestation and decide, does deforestation serve us today?

Deforestation kills wildlife and makes animals go extinct. It causes land erosion and dirtier water. This makes it more expensive to clean the water for cities. Deforestation also creates more greenhouse gases which lead to higher temperatures and a change in the climate. All of these cause devastating effects on our Earth.

Some ways we can help are to use less plastic, upcycle things around the house, and reduce, reuse, and recycle. You can also look into organizations that help fight against deforestation and vote for people that have green ideas. With the technology we have today, we are past the part of needing deforestation to survive.

Camryn Arps, Cedar Falls

 

