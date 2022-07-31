Let's make Memorial Day parade even better

On Memorial Day we had a parade in Waterloo to remember and honor our veterans, both past and present. The Disabled American Veterans and Memorial Hall Commission would like to thank the various military and civic organizations as well as the individuals who participated in the planning and execution of this event. A special thanks to the city of Waterloo for the police escorts, street department coordination, and participation of Waterloo Fire and Rescue. Hopefully we can have an even bigger and better parade next year. We as a city can do this, we just need to get more people involved. Want to help? Contact the Waterloo Memorial Hall Commission.