 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Let's make Memorial Day parade even better

  • 0
LTE

On Memorial Day we had a parade in Waterloo to remember and honor our veterans, both past and present. The Disabled American Veterans and Memorial Hall Commission would like to thank the various military and civic organizations as well as the individuals who participated in the planning and execution of this event. A special thanks to the city of Waterloo for the police escorts, street department coordination, and participation of Waterloo Fire and Rescue. Hopefully we can have an even bigger and better parade next year. We as a city can do this, we just need to get more people involved. Want to help? Contact the Waterloo Memorial Hall Commission.

David Grimm, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let them eat coal

Let them eat coal

Sen. Joe Manchin is right. Air, water and food are way overrated. The sooner humans learn to eat, drink and breathe coal, the better we will all be.

Who are you really voting for?

Who are you really voting for?

At age 88 Chuck Grassley, if elected, is unlikely to serve the entire six-year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s more likely that he is a placehol…

Be helping every day

Be helping every day

When individuals think about giving back, volunteering or donating it is often done around the holiday season or when a major event is or has …

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News