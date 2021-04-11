Let's get rid of driver's licenses, too

We appear to no longer have any gun laws in this state. According to Rep. Sandy Salmon and the GOP there is no need for licensing or background checks for most pistol or AR-15 purchases, and anyone can now openly carry a weapon into most any building or establishment. The Republican "explanation" for this insanity is that "criminals and scofflaws will get guns anyway, and will not pay attention to licenses or rules, so why should 'legal citizens' have to jump through government' hoops?" Fair enough.