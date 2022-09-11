Let's develop a new Halloween tradition

To those who object to their plan because it is a departure from tradition, please recognize that not everyone has the same traditions, and that traditions are ephemeral.

I grew up in a small town in Northeast Iowa which did not allow trick-or-treating. But Halloween was a lot of fun. High school clubs competed to create the most ghoulish window paintings on downtown storefronts. On Halloween, a parade of children marched down Main Street showing off their costumes --toddlers first, then older children. We all received a bag of popcorn, a bag of candy, and a little green cardboard box marked UNICEF. We were given an hour to go door-to-door on our block to collect money for children in need around the world. After that, I remember going home to a special supper. On a couple of Halloweens, I was invited to a house party where we ate hot dogs, bobbed for apples, and played scary games.