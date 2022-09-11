 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let's develop a new Halloween tradition

  • 0
LTE

I applaud the efforts of Mayor Rob Green and Mayor Quentin Hart to work together to make Halloween a safe and fun and collaborative holiday.

To those who object to their plan because it is a departure from tradition, please recognize that not everyone has the same traditions, and that traditions are ephemeral.

I grew up in a small town in Northeast Iowa which did not allow trick-or-treating. But Halloween was a lot of fun. High school clubs competed to create the most ghoulish window paintings on downtown storefronts. On Halloween, a parade of children marched down Main Street showing off their costumes --toddlers first, then older children. We all received a bag of popcorn, a bag of candy, and a little green cardboard box marked UNICEF. We were given an hour to go door-to-door on our block to collect money for children in need around the world. After that, I remember going home to a special supper. On a couple of Halloweens, I was invited to a house party where we ate hot dogs, bobbed for apples, and played scary games.

People are also reading…

That was my Halloween tradition. And I look forward to a new Halloween tradition in the Cedar Valley.

Donna Mallin, Cedar Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn how to read a book

Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, …

Biden setting spending records

Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first …

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News