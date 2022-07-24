 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Let them eat coal

Sen. Joe Manchin is right. Air, water and food are way overrated. The sooner humans learn to eat, drink and breathe coal, the better we will all be.

Charles Onken, New Hampton

 

