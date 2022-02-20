 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Let previous tax cuts take effect before cutting more

Governor Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders could easily clear away much of the smoke and fog surrounding their income tax proposals. They could explain that they are proposing "stacking" new tax cuts on future changes they have already passed. The governor signed Senate File 2417 in May 2018 enacting major income tax changes. They deferred the effective date due to their own concern that revenue would be cut too deeply. Important changes are already scheduled to effect January 1, 2023: (a) rate schedules will be flattened significantly with the top rate dropping from 8.53% to 6.5%; (b) deductibility of federal income tax will be repealed; and (c) Iowa will adopt the new, much higher federal standard deductions. Generally, tax cuts for middle income Iowans will be modest, but the tax simplification will be worthwhile and long overdue. Traditional Iowa common sense would suggest allowing Senate File 2417 to take full effect and see how it works for a few years. At least Republican leaders should separate the impact of their new "4% flat tax" from the changes they have already passed. The potential added benefit to middle income Iowans is fairly small.

Al Charlson, Waverly

 

