Let police choose their patches
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LTE

As I write this I am looking at the patches I wore on my uniforms during the last nation building fiasco. Esprit de corps is a sense of pride shared by those in the same group. For those who never spoke an oath to give up your life to defend your country, patches are damned important. Without security there is no peace. This goes for police, fire, etc. This whole patch thing with our police is just plain wrong. Allow the police to determine what patch to have.

This country has veterans and current service families trying to live in sub-standard housing on bases right here in America. Let us care for them before we prioritize refugees.

Bob Black, Waterloo

