Let Medicare negotiate drug prices

Patients like me need lawmakers to pass legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease 10 years ago. Since then, I've taken a number of medications to keep my chronic illness in remission, including Stelara, which has a list price of over $20,000 per dose. If I lost my insurance, I'd owe $240,000 per year. That simply isn't an option.

Thankfully, momentum in Washington is building to pass legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices on behalf of patients — and this is the year to get it done. President Biden strongly supports this policy, there’s a bill in the House of Representatives, and there are proposals in the Senate to make this a reality.

If I knew that even without insurance, if the prescription that I needed was within reach, I would no longer have to stress about the "what ifs." Stress management is a huge part of keeping an IBD in remission. Removing this stressor would be life-changing.

I know that Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst and Rep. Ashley Hinson want patients like me to be able to afford the medications I need. It’s time to allow Medicare to negotiate.

Jacquie Persson, Waterloo

